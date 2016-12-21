版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Micron Technology sees Q2 2017 revenue $4.35 bln to $4.70 bln

Dec 21 Micron Technology Inc

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $4.35 billion to $4.70 billion

* Sees Q2 2017 diluted EPS in range of $0.58 - $0.68

* Sees Q2 2017 gross margin 31 pct to 34 pct

* Sees Q2 2017 operating expenses $590 million to $640 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $3.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

