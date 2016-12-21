版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-AveXis Inc to initiate study of AVXS-101 in SMA type 2 patients in Q2

Dec 21 AveXis Inc :

* AveXis Inc - company now expects to initiate planned study of AVXS-101 in SMA type 2 patients in Q2 2017

* AveXis Inc - expects to initiate a U.S. pivotal trial of AVXS-101 in patients with SMA type 1 in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

