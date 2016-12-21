版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Hologic says ceo's FY 2016 total compensation $10.8 mln vs $11.3 mln in FY 2015

Dec 21 Hologic Inc :

* Says ceo Stephen Macmillan's FY 2016 total compensation $10.8 million versus $11.3 million in FY 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2hUNT65) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐