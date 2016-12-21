版本:
BRIEF-Yum! Brands declares first dividend since separation of China business

Dec 21 Yum! Brands Inc

* yum! brands inc says declared company's first dividend since separation of its china business of $0.30 per share of common stock

* yum! brands, inc. Declares first dividend since separation of china business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

