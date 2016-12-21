BRIEF-Raymond James says Nov financial AUM reached $77.8 billion

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Raymond James Financial Inc :
* Raymond James Financial - Nov record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $15.5 billion grew 15 percent over last year's Nov and 2 percent over preceding month
* Raymond James Financial reports November 2016 operating data
* Nov. total securities commissions and fees of $336 million increased 25 percent compared to November 2015
* Nov. financial assets under management reached $77.8 billion, up 13 percent over November 2015
* Raymond James - Nov client assets under administration reached $608.1 billion, reflecting growth of 20 percent over nov 2015 and 1 percent over october 2016
* Raymond James Financial -investment banking revenues continued to be soft in Nov.; expect activity levels "to remain subdued throughout holiday season" Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.