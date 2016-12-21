版本:
BRIEF- RE/MAX and RMCO amended and restated credit agreement

Dec 21 Re/Max Holdings Inc

* On December 15, 2016, RE/MAX and RMCO amended and restated credit agreement- SEC filing

* Agreement provides for a seven-year, $235 million term loan facility and a five-year $10 million revolving facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

