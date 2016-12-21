版本:
BRIEF-Beigene says announced dosing of first patient in a phase I clinical trial of BGB-290

Dec 21 Beigene Ltd :

* Says announced dosing of first patient in a phase I clinical trial of BGB-290 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

