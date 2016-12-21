版本:
BRIEF-Zoetis receives USDA license for Cytopoint to treat atopic dermatitis in dogs

Dec 21 Zoetis Inc -

* Zoetis receives USDA license for CYTOPOINT(tm)

* USDA granted license for CYTOPOINT, monoclonal antibody therapy approved to provide control of clinical signs associated with atopic dermatitis in dogs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

