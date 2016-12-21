版本:
BRIEF-American Railcar Industries says entered into a third amendment to purchasing and engineering services agreement

Dec 21 American Railcar Industries Inc :

* American Railcar Industries Inc- On December 20,co entered into a third amendment to purchasing and engineering services agreement

* American Railcar Industries -amendment extends the term of the agreement from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2hdPGGf Further company coverage:

