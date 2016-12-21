BRIEF-Cosmic Forward proposes to buy 312,500 newly-issued shares of Professional Diversity Network at $9.60/shr

Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* Cosmic Forward Ltd - On Dec 20, submitted letter to Professional Diversity Network proposing to acquire 312,500 newly-issued shares at $9.60 per share

* Cosmic Forward - Immediately following closing of proposed stock purchase, it would own about 58.3 percent of Professional Diversity Network's shares outstanding Source text: (bit.ly/2h3cbIV)