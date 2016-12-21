版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Raven Industries receives expected notification of deficiency from NASDAQ related to delayed quarterly report on form 10-Q for Q3 2017

Dec 21 Raven Industries Inc :

* Raven Industries - rule requires co to file its form 10-Q for three and nine months ended Oct 31, 2016 with SEC by its due date of December 12, 2016

* Raven Industries receives expected notification of deficiency from NASDAQ related to delayed quarterly report on form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐