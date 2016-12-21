版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb says Lamberto Andreotti notified co that he will not stand for re-election to board of directors

Dec 21 Bristol-myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - on December 19, 2016, Lamberto Andreotti notified co that he will not stand for re-election to board of directors Source text - bit.ly/2ic5clN Further company coverage:

