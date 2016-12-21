BRIEF-FedEx sees capex of about $5.6 bln in 2017

Dec 21 FedEx Corp

* FedEx Corp says its capital expenditures are expected to be about $5.6 billion in 2017

* FedEx - 2017 capex include spending for sort facility expansion, primarily at FedEx ground, aircraft and aircraft-related equipment at FedEx Express

* FedEx says it invested $1.0 billion in aircraft and aircraft-related equipment in h1 2017; expect to invest additional $600 million for aircraft and aircraft-related equipment during remainder of 2017

* FedEx - 2017 capex also include spending for vehicle replacement at all its transportation segments