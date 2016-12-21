BRIEF-FedEx sees capex of about $5.6 bln in 2017

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 21 FedEx Corp
* FedEx Corp says its capital expenditures are expected to be about $5.6 billion in 2017
* FedEx - 2017 capex include spending for sort facility expansion, primarily at FedEx ground, aircraft and aircraft-related equipment at FedEx Express
* FedEx says it invested $1.0 billion in aircraft and aircraft-related equipment in h1 2017; expect to invest additional $600 million for aircraft and aircraft-related equipment during remainder of 2017
FedEx - 2017 capex also include spending for vehicle replacement at all its transportation segments
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.