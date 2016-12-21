版本:
BRIEF-Ritchie Bros announces management departure

Dec 21 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc -

* Terry Dolan, president, U.S. and Latin America, will be leaving company effective December 31, 2016

* Ritchie Bros announces management departure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

