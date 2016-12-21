版本:
BRIEF-Federal Reserve board says it assessed civil money penalty of $27 mln against BBVA

Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* Assessed civil money penalty for exceeding limits on bsi's securities underwriting and dealing activities previously imposed by board

* Assessed civil money penalty of $27 million against banco bilbao (bbva) and subsidiary bbva securities (bsi) Source text: bit.ly/2hsGJER

