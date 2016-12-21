BRIEF-PNM Resources Inc entered into a $100 mln term loan agreement

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Pnm Resources Inc :
* Pnm resources inc- on dec 21, 2016, portion of proceeds of new term loans was used to repay $150.0 million third amended and restated term loan agreement
* Pnm resources inc- on december 21, 2016 entered into a $100.0 million term loan agreement - SEC filing
* Pnm resources inc - co also entered into another $100 million term loan agreement that matures on december 21, 2018 Source text bit.ly/2hbf2CY Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.