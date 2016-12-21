版本:
2016年 12月 22日

BRIEF-Ixys enters into amendment number two to revolving credit agreement

Dec 21 Ixys Corp :

* Ixys Corp- pursuant to amendment all amounts owed by company under credit agreement are due and payable no later than November 20, 2019

* Ixys Corp- entered into amendment number two to revolving credit agreement - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2igKX2r) Further company coverage:

