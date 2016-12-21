版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:46 BJT

BRIEF-Clean Energy Fuels Corp and citigroup enters into a second amended and restated equity distribution agreement

Dec 21 Clean Energy Fuels Corp

* On Dec 21, 2016, company and Citigroup entered into a second amended and restated equity distribution agreement - SEC filing

* Amends agreement by increasing offering price of shares of common stock from $110 million to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐