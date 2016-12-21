版本:
BRIEF-Lundin Gold signs investment protection agreement for Fruta Del Norte

Dec 21 Lundin Gold Inc

* Lundin Gold signs investment protection agreement for Fruta Del Norte

* Says terms and conditions of investment protection agreement are unchanged from those announced in August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

