公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日

BRIEF-China E-Learning enters into acquisition agreement with Legend International Food

Dec 22 China E-learning Group Ltd :

* Acquisition of Shag Mei International Food Limited

* Company and Legend International Food Limited entered into the agreement

* Deal for consideration of HK$96 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

