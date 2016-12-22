版本:
BRIEF-Acerus Pharmaceuticals comments on court's decision on Eugene Melnyk's motion

Dec 22 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :

* Ontario Superior Court Of Justice dismissed Eugene Melnyk's motion

* "we defended against this motion brought by Melnyk and are very happy with Justice Wilton-Siegel's decision" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
