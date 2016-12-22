版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 13:54 BJT

BRIEF-Pax Anlage sees FY result to exceed previous year's level

Dec 22 Pax Anlage AG :

* Now expects annual result to exceed previous year's result of 10.9 million Swiss francs ($10.63 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0253 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
