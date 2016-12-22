BRIEF-Perrot Duval H1 result swings to profit of CHF 0.3 mln

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Dec 22 Perrot Duval Holding SA :
* H1 profit of 0.3 million Swiss francs ($292,540.22) (loss of 0.5 million francs recorded a year earlier) for a turnover of 20.9 million francs (19.8 million francs previous year)
* Anticipating sales of around 47 million to 49 million francs and a post-tax profit of between 1.1 million and 1.5 million francs by April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0255 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.