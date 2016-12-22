BRIEF-Perrot Duval H1 result swings to profit of CHF 0.3 mln

Dec 22 Perrot Duval Holding SA :

* H1 profit of 0.3 million Swiss francs ($292,540.22) (loss of 0.5 million francs recorded a year earlier) for a turnover of 20.9 million francs (19.8 million francs previous year)

* Anticipating sales of around 47 million to 49 million francs and a post-tax profit of between 1.1 million and 1.5 million francs by April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0255 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)