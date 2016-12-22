版本:
BRIEF-Emmi buys 80 pct stake in Spanish Lácteos Caprinos

Dec 22 Emmi AG :

* Emmi is acquiring an 80 percent stake in Spanish Lácteos Caprinos from its two owners, Pedro Mantilla and Francisco Sainz; residual 20 percent will remain with the current owners

* Transaction is scheduled to close in January 2017

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
