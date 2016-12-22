版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 15:09 BJT

BRIEF-Tetragon fully diluted fair value NAV/per share at Nov. 30: $19.74

Dec 22 Tetragon Financial Group :

* Fully diluted fair value net asset value per share: $19.74 as of november 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐