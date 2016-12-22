版本:
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin CEO says had "a productive meeting" with U.S. President-elect Trump

Dec 21 Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson says "I had a productive meeting with President-elect Trump this afternoon" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
