BRIEF-Lockheed Martin CEO says had "a productive meeting" with U.S. President-elect Trump

BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells' Q1 revenue $432 million
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
Dec 21 Lockheed Martin Corp :
* Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson says "I had a productive meeting with President-elect Trump this afternoon" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21
* Arix Bioscience Co - leads $45 million series B investment round for Harpoon Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled caution in raising interest rates.