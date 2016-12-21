版本:
BRIEF-Investar Holding Corporation declares cash dividend

Dec 21 Investar Holding Corp:

* Investar holding corporation declares cash dividend

* Quarterly cash dividend of $0.0121 per share to holders of investar holding corporation common stock

* Dividend represents a 10% increase in dividend per share compared to prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

