瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 11:01 BJT

BRIEF-Sun Pharma to buy Novartis' cancer drug Odomzo

Dec 22 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Says Sun Pharma to acquire branded oncology product Odomzo for global markets

* Says acquisition of Odomzo from Novartis

* Says greement has been signed for an upfront payment of US$ 175 million and additional milestone payments.

* says Odomzo is used for treatment of adult patients with labcc that has recurred following surgery or radiation therapy Source text: bit.ly/2i2LK7M Further company coverage:
