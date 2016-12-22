BRIEF-Sun Pharma to buy Novartis' cancer drug Odomzo

Dec 22 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Says Sun Pharma to acquire branded oncology product Odomzo for global markets

* Says acquisition of Odomzo from Novartis

* Says greement has been signed for an upfront payment of US$ 175 million and additional milestone payments.

* says Odomzo is used for treatment of adult patients with labcc that has recurred following surgery or radiation therapy