BRIEF-Celgene says oral OTEZLA receives positive nice recommendation for adults with psoriatic arthritis

Dec 22 Celgene Corp :

* Says Otezla will be used for treatment of patients with active psoriatic arthritis

* Says national institute for health and care excellence has issued final appraisal determination recommending use of Otezla

* Says decision brings access to Otezla for patients in England and Wales in line with those in Scotland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
