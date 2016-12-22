版本:
BRIEF-Baidu plans $1 bln IPO for video-streaming site iQiyi.com- WSJ,citing sources

Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* Baidu plans $1 billion IPO for video-streaming site iQiyi.com- WSJ,citing sources

* Baidu is considering listing iqiyi in either Hong Kong or the U.S. next year; IPO could value the unit at up to $5 billion- WSJ,citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2hWbPWq
