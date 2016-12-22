版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 18:51 BJT

BRIEF-Shell says completes sale of 51 pct stake in Shell Refining, Malaysia

Dec 22 Shell :

* Has today completed sale of its 51 pct shareholding in Shell Refining Company (Federation Of Malaya) Berhad (Src) in Malaysia Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
