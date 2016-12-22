版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-UK Government announces funding for Second Sight's Argus II "Bionic Eye"

Dec 22 Second Sight Medical Products Inc

* UK Government announces funding for Second Sight's Argus II "Bionic Eye"

* Argus II will be funded via commissioning through evaluation (CTE) program. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐