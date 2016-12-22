BRIEF-Security National Financial to settle litigation with Lehman Brothers, Aurora Commercial - SEC Filing

Dec 22 Security National Financial Corp:
* Security National Financial - enters into agreement to
settle litigation with Lehman Brothers Holdings, Aurora
Commercial Corporation on Dec 11, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Settlement will also eliminate any appeal and any related
matters in case
* Security National Financial Corp - under settlements
involving both of Utah legal cases, payments are to be made by
Aurora to Security National
* Net result of settlement is a payment of $2.125 million to
Lehman Holdings
* Security National Financial Corp - under terms of
settlements involving payments are also made by Security
National Mortgage to Lehman Holdings
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iiRSrX)
Further company coverage: