BRIEF-Consolidated Communications says restated credit agreement dated as of Oct. 5

Dec 22 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Consolidated communications - pursuant to amendment no. 2
lenders has agreed to provide an incremental term loan of up to
$935 million under agreement
* Consolidated communications holdings inc says maturity
date of incremental term loan is october 5, 2023
* Consolidated communications - entered into an amendment
no. 2 to co's third amended and restated credit agreement, dated
as of october 5, 2016
* Consolidated communications -proceeds of incremental term
loan may be used to repay,redeem certain existing indebtedness
of fairpoint communications
