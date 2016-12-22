版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Xoma Corp says entered into two royalty interest acquisition agreements with Healthcare Royalty Partners II

Dec 22 Xoma Corp

* Xoma corp - under first acquisition agreement,co, unit sold rights for license dated aug 18,2005 for a payment of $6.5 million upfront

* Xoma corp - xoma corporation, unit entered into two royalty interest acquisition agreements with healthcare royalty partners ii - sec filing

* Xoma-Under first acquisition agreement,seller sold right to receive royalties on future sales of products subject to license agreement on aug 18, 2005

* Xoma corp-under 2nd acquisition agreement, seller sold rights to milestone payments,royalties under license agreement dated oct 27,2006 with dyax corp

* Xoma -under second acquisition deal,co,unit sold rights to milestone payments royalties under license agreement on oct 27, 2006 for payment of $11.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐