2016年 12月 22日

BRIEF-Cyrus Capital Partners to independently evaluate Sphere 3D's financial condition

Dec 22 Sphere 3D Corp:

* Cyrus Capital Partners - expects to independently evaluate on ongoing basis Sphere 3D's financial condition

* Cyrus Capital Partners LP- on Dec 20, sent letter to Eric Kelly, CEO of Sphere 3D, outlining some of concerns with management, operations and performance Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ieCoZV) Further company coverage:
