BRIEF-Investar Holding files for mixed shelf of up to $50 mln - SEC Filing

Dec 22 Investar Holding Corp:

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ietko3) Further company coverage:
