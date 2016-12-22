BRIEF-Senomyx enters into purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund

Dec 22 Senomyx Inc -
* On December 21, 2016, co entered into purchase agreement
with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, Llc - SEC filing
* May use portion of net proceeds from offering to acquire
or invest in complementary businesses, technologies or other
intellectual property
* Co has right to sell to LPC from time to time up to $14
million in shares of co's common stock over next 24 months
* Intend to use proceeds from offering to fund research and
development efforts, including for natural programs, invest in
direct sales effort
