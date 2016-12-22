BRIEF-Global Partners announces early termination of railcar sublease

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Dec 22 Global Partners LP :
* As part of this agreement, in Q4 of 2016 global will make a one-time discounted lease termination payment
* In Q4 of 2016, partnership expects to incur a one-time expense of approximately $81 million associated with early termination.
* Signed an agreement to terminate early a sublease for 1,610 railcars leased from a third party.
* Global Partners - termination of sublease eliminates future lease payments related to the railcars of about $30 million, $29 million and $13 million in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.