版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 01:33 BJT

BRIEF-ConAgra on conf call- Realizing cost savings goals faster than planned

Dec 22 Conagra

* CEO on conf call- expect to see new products hit the market in early fiscal 2018

* CEO - in second half of fiscal 2017, will be lapping last year's pricing actions and expect to see corresponding improvement in top line trends

* SKU optimization driving improved profitability and has been recognized by customers, particularly early efforts on brands like chef boy after dee and healthy choice

* CFO- "pleased with our first half SG&A performance as we are realizing our cost savings goals a bit faster than we planned"

* Executive- "At the end of Q2 there was an industry issue on nitrous oxide that impacted reddi-wip"

* There's SG&A related spending that has been deferred to the second half of the year Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐