BRIEF-ConAgra on conf call- Realizing cost savings goals faster than planned

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Conagra
* CEO on conf call- expect to see new products hit the market in early fiscal 2018
* CEO - in second half of fiscal 2017, will be lapping last year's pricing actions and expect to see corresponding improvement in top line trends
* SKU optimization driving improved profitability and has been recognized by customers, particularly early efforts on brands like chef boy after dee and healthy choice
* CFO- "pleased with our first half SG&A performance as we are realizing our cost savings goals a bit faster than we planned"
* Executive- "At the end of Q2 there was an industry issue on nitrous oxide that impacted reddi-wip"
* There's SG&A related spending that has been deferred to the second half of the year
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results