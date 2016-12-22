版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 23:13 BJT

BRIEF-Tokai pharmaceuticals inc says under terms of deal co may be required to pay Otic termination fee of $1 million

Dec 22 Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc says co may be required to pay Otic a termination fee of $1 million, or Otic may be required to pay co termination fee of $1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐