2016年 12月 22日

BRIEF-Alamo Group entered into amendment of amended and restated revolving credit agreement

Dec 22 Alamo Group Inc

* On December 20, 2016, co entered into amendment of amended and restated revolving credit agreement

* Alamo Group Inc says amendment extends the termination date of credit facility to december 20, 2021 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ijFLLe Further company coverage:
