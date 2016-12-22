BRIEF-Alamo Group entered into amendment of amended and restated revolving credit agreement

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Alamo Group Inc
* On December 20, 2016, co entered into amendment of amended and restated revolving credit agreement
* Alamo Group Inc says amendment extends the termination date of credit facility to december 20, 2021 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ijFLLe Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results