版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 01:17 BJT

BRIEF-Fathom receives approval for six additional voyages to Cuba

Dec 22 Fathom:

* Fathom receives approval for six additional voyages to Cuba

* Received Cuba approval to add stops to Santiago de Cuba, on six of its upcoming cruises to Dominican Republic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐