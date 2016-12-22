版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Asahi Group will sell shares in dairy company and farm business in China - Nikkei

Dec 22 Nikkei:

* Asahi will sell the stakes to Chinese company New Hope Dairy for an estimated sum of a little over 1 billion yen ($8.49 million) - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2hh2ITd) Further company coverage:
