BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp sets quarterly dividend $0.11 per share

Dec 22 Horizon Bancorp :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share

* Horizon bancorp announces a 10.0% quarterly dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
