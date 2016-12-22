BRIEF-General Moly files for stock shelf of up to $25.2 mln

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 General Moly Inc
* General Moly Inc files for stock shelf of up to $25.2 million - SEC fiilng
* General Moly - shelf relates to disposition of up to 93.3 million shares, including 80 million shares issuable upon exercise of outstanding warrants, by Amer International Group Co
* General Moly says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2he2aMb) Further company coverage:
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results