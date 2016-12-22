版本:
2016年 12月 23日

BRIEF-General Moly files for stock shelf of up to $25.2 mln

Dec 22 General Moly Inc

* General Moly Inc files for stock shelf of up to $25.2 million - SEC fiilng

* General Moly - shelf relates to disposition of up to 93.3 million shares, including 80 million shares issuable upon exercise of outstanding warrants, by Amer International Group Co

* General Moly says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text: (bit.ly/2he2aMb) Further company coverage:
