BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing

* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing

* Icad - Purchase agreement provides for a purchase price for assets of $3.2 million less a holdback reserve amount of $350,000

* Icad Inc - If closing of agreement does not occur on or before February 15, 2017, either party has right to terminate