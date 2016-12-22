BRIEF-Icad says entered into asset purchase agreement with Invivo Corp- SEC filing

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Icad Inc -
* Icad - On Dec 16, 2016, co entered into an asset purchase agreement between company and Invivo Corporation - SEC filing
* Icad - Purchase agreement provides for a purchase price for assets of $3.2 million less a holdback reserve amount of $350,000
* Icad Inc - If closing of agreement does not occur on or before February 15, 2017, either party has right to terminate
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results