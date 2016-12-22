版本:
2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-U.S. sues Barclays Over residential mortgage backed securities - Bloomberg

Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg

