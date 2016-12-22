版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Rockwell Collins says enters into three credit agreements on Dec 16

Dec 22 Rockwell Collins Inc:

* On december 16 CO entered into three credit agreements $4.350 billion senior unsecured bridge credit agreement

* Also entered into $1.5 billion senior unsecured five-year revolving credit agreement

* Also entered into a $1.5 billion senior unsecured three-year delayed draw term loan credit agreement- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
