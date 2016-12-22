BRIEF-Rockwell Collins says enters into three credit agreements on Dec 16

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Rockwell Collins Inc:
* On december 16 CO entered into three credit agreements $4.350 billion senior unsecured bridge credit agreement
* Also entered into $1.5 billion senior unsecured five-year revolving credit agreement
* Also entered into a $1.5 billion senior unsecured three-year delayed draw term loan credit agreement- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results