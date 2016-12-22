版本:
BRIEF-Barclays Plc says it will "vigorously" defend claims in U.S. DoJ's complaint- CNBC

Dec 22 Barclays Plc

* Says it rejects claims made in US DoJ's complaint, will vigorously defend the claims - CNBC

